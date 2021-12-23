Snow for Christmas? Not Likely.

Advertisement

With Christmas just two days away, some may be asking: Will there be snow for Christmas in Texarkana? The answer: Not Likely. According to the Texas Storm Chasers, this Christmas is likely to be the warmest in recent history (100+ years). With record highs in the low to mid 80’s for Christmas Day, it will definitely be a great day for kids to play outside with their brand new gifts!

The last time Texarkana saw any snow or winter conditions on Christmas was the Ice Storm on Christmas Day 2000. In what meteorologists called the perfect storm due to weather conditions, it is unlikely that will happen again this year.