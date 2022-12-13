Sparklight Supports Texarkana College Food Pantry

Advertisement

Sparklight presented a $5,000 check to the Texarkana College Foundation to support the Texarkana College Food Pantry today. This donation was given as part of the Thanksgiving in a Box initiative.

Phillip Parrish, Texarkana College’s Success Coach Coordinator, manages the Food Pantry and Thanksgiving in a Box initiative. Parrish said this is the fifth year that Texarkana College has provided Thanksgiving in a Box for students who suffer from food insecurity during the holidays.

“Due to generous donations from our community, we were able to provide 62 Thanksgiving meals for Texarkana College students with families-totaling 216 this year. Access to food continues to be a source of stress for many college students, so we are thankful to have a food pantry that our students can access during difficult times.”

Sonny Malone, Sparklight’s General Manager, was in attendance for the check presentation ceremony.

“We are happy to award Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund to Texarkana College today in support of their students,” said Malone. “The application for the fund award was prepared by Phillip Parrish and demonstrated a great need for students who have food insecurities and are enrolled at the college. We are honored to help with a solution for those in need.”

Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund awards grants twice per year to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands.

Parrish said, “We are so thankful to Sparklight, and their readiness to step up to help us meet this need for our students.”

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Director, at Katie.Andrus@texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3125.

