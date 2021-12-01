Special Business Course at UA Hope-Texarkana Focuses on Developing Small Businesses

Advertisement

This spring, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Entrepreneurial Strategy and Leadership course on the Hope and Texarkana campuses. The course is designed to teach students the critical elements of developing, owning, and operating a small business. By the end of the class, students will produce a viable business plan that can be used to start a business.

“The recent pandemic has created challenges for the communities UAHT serves,” Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor, said. “However, as with every challenge, there are also opportunities for future growth, both individually and professionally. It is the mission of UAHT to help our students and community partners identify and realize these growth opportunities. One of the areas of growth that has presented itself is starting new, sustainable small businesses. Consequently, in addition to our regular business offerings—including Introduction to Business, Marketing, Business Communications, Accounting, and other business-centric courses—the college is offering a course designed and written specifically to meet this current need: Entrepreneurial Strategy and Leadership. The entrepreneurial course is just one example of UAHT’s commitment to assisting in the growth and viability of existing businesses and encouraging the establishment of new businesses that fill needed niches in the marketplace.”

The Entrepreneurial Strategy and Leadership course is designed and taught by Hope native and UAHT adjunct instructor George S. Smith. Smith is a former editor and publisher of newspapers in four states (including the Texarkana Gazette and Hope Star), corporate communications executive for two Fortune 500 companies, and director of global communications for a Japan-based Global Positioning Systems company. Smith is also the author of “Circumference of Me,” a business management book that has been used at several universities as supplementary reading in business courses.

Entrepreneurial Strategy and Leadership Course Schedule:

Hope Campus: Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Texarkana Campus: Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. via video.

UAHT has a variety of options to choose from including:

General Business:

Certificate of Proficiency in General Business

Technical Certificate in General Business

Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration–General Business Focus

Associate of Science in Business

Associate of Science in Business Studies Texas A&M University-Texarkana Transfer Degree



Information Technology & Coding:

Certificate of Proficiency in Coding

Technical Certificate in Information Technology

Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology

Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology 2+2 UA System eVersity Transfer Degree

Call the UAHT Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu today for more information or to register.

