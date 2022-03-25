Springtime Weekend Gig Guide

Advertisement

The weekend weather is FINALLY warm and we are back to our Weekend Gig Guides. Here is what you can find happening around the Texarkana area over the next few days!

67 Landing- Alex & Liv

Fat Jacks- Dave Almond & Mark Braley

Whiskey River Country- The Tailgate Poets

La Fogata- Lew Russ & Rich Walker

Twisted Fork- Robert Cline

Hopkins- Grant Hudson from New Orleans

Saturday:

67 Landing- Dusty Rose Band

Redbone Magic Brewing- Heather Linn

Fat Jacks- Hudson Street Band

Whiskey River Country- The Tailgate Poets

Twisted Fork- Trivia Night!