Springtime Weekend Gig Guide

Advertisement
The weekend weather is FINALLY warm and we are back to our Weekend Gig Guides. Here is what you can find happening around the Texarkana area over the next few days!
67 Landing- Alex & Liv
Fat Jacks- Dave Almond & Mark Braley
Whiskey River Country- The Tailgate Poets
La Fogata- Lew Russ & Rich Walker
Twisted Fork- Robert Cline
Hopkins- Grant Hudson from New Orleans
Saturday:
67 Landing- Dusty Rose Band
Redbone Magic Brewing- Heather Linn
Fat Jacks- Hudson Street Band
Whiskey River Country- The Tailgate Poets
Twisted Fork- Trivia Night!
Advertisement!