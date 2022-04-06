Star Camp is a Quad-County Camp for 4-Hers Aged 9-19

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service, in Miller County, is offering a three-day, 2-night camp to be held in Amity, Arkansas, June 21-23, 2022. This camp is in cooperation with Little River, Howard, Pike and Sevier Counties.

Cost to attend this camp is $100 per child and those who attend must be enrolled in 4-H and between the ages of 9-19. To register for camp, please stop by our office, located at 1007 Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. Space is limited. The deadline for registration is May 6th.

If you have any questions, please call our office at 870-779-3609 or email mrigdon@uada.edu.

