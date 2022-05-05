Summer Pell Grants Available

Advertisement

Did you know that you may qualify for a summer Pell grant to take summer classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana? Even if you used the total amount of your fall/spring Pell grant, you might still be eligible for summer Pell.

Summer classes are a great way to get ahead or catch up on your degree. UAHT offers a variety of summer classes online and in person. To view a schedule of summer classes, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/.

For more information, contact the UAHT Office of Financial Aid at 870-722-8264 or finaid@uaht.edu.

