Summertime Diamond Searching Requires Planning, Attention

Greetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park! Recent record-breaking heat reminds us that summer is just around the corner. Though it doesn’t officially begin until June 21, the summer season at Crater of Diamonds State Park will begin on Memorial Weekend. Summer is typically the busiest season at the park, as families spend their vacations searching for diamonds in Arkansas. Visiting the Crater of Diamonds in summer can be a lot of fun, if you prepare ahead and know what to expect.

Heat-related illness can be a major concern for anyone spending time outdoors in summer. The diamond search area is a large, open field with limited shade. While trees, wash pavilions, and sun shelters offer some relief, we recommend wearing a hat and sunscreen while searching for diamonds on sunny days. Portable fans and misters can help you keep cool, as well. Families staying several hours may also set up tents or canopies in the diamond search area. All temporary structures must be properly secured to the ground and removed before the diamond search area closes each day.

Hydration is another important consideration for keeping cool in summer. The park provides water fountains and bottle-filling stations at the Diamond Discovery Center and wash pavilions in the search area. We also encourage visitors to bring bottled water and ice chests to help them cool off. Drinking water regularly before, during, and after diamond searching can help prevent dehydration.

On hot summer days, it is easy to become hyper-focused on finding a diamond and ignore the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness until it is too late. Set a timer to remind yourself to take breaks and check how you feel. If you’re doing a lot of walking, sit in the shade to cool off five to ten minutes every half hour. If you’re sitting on the ground or in the sun for a long time, get up and move around at least once an hour to improve circulation and help your body cool down.

Guests who have experienced heat exhaustion or heat stroke before may be more prone to repeated heat-related illness. Pay special attention to older and younger guests in your party, to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated. Check the side effects of your medication for any cautions against heat or sun exposure. It’s always better to postpone your visit until cooler weather than risk a health hazard for the chance of finding a diamond!

Other great places to cool off this summer are at Diamond Springs Water Park and in our tree-shaded campground. Diamond Springs will open for the summer on Saturday, May 28, providing a great place for visitors to cool down after a hot day of diamond searching. Our campground features 47 class AAA sites and five “walk-in” tent sites, settled in a pine and hardwood forest near the Little Missouri River. For more information about our water park, campground, or other park amenities, visit www.CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com or call 870-285-3113.



With campsites filling fast for the next few months, summer is shaping up to be a busy and exciting season. We hope these tips will help you plan a safe and fun diamond-searching adventure this summer at Crater of Diamonds State Park!

Search area last plowed: May 19, 2022

Most recent significant rain: May 5, 2022

Recent diamond finds (100 points = 1 carat):

May 16 – Jack Pearadin, Nashvillle, AR, 5 pt. yellow

May 17 – Nichole Dukett, Katy, TX, 40 pt. white; Jessica Mander, Bartlesville, OK, 31 pt. white

May 18 – David Anderson, Murfreesboro, AR, 3 pt. white, 18 pt. yellow

