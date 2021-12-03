Super Bowl Champion, Hollywood Star Spencer Paysinger Visits TASD

Advertisement

A Super Bowl champion linebacker turned Hollywood writer/producer, Spencer Paysinger brought his own poignant story of living in South Central LA and playing football at Beverly Hills High to the hit CW and Netflix series, All American. “It’s a story about being an outsider in two worlds,” says Paysinger, who developed the award-winning show and is integrally involved as a producer.

Like the “Spencer” character based on his life, Paysinger grew up amid the drugs, gangs, violence, and poverty of South Central LA with education-focused parents and a dream of going to college. A promising athlete who played four sports but excelled in football, he was offered the opportunity to attend Beverly Hills High, going on to lead the football team as captain to an undefeated season. A scholarship to the University of Oregon followed, where Paysinger also became team captain and was part of the team’s very first undefeated season. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in economics, he began his NFL career with the New York Giants, winning Super Bowl XLVI in his rookie season. Paysinger played seven seasons with the Giants, Dolphins, and Panthers.

Paysinger isn’t just another successful athlete whose story is portrayed on film. He is the creative force that developed the concept for All American, pitched it to network decision-makers and, still sits in the writer’s room to brainstorm and ensure that the show stays true to its original vision. Committed to leveraging his success to create opportunities for young people, Paysinger serves on the board of KIPP Public Schools Black and Latino Leadership Committee, with the goal of creating programs for KIPP’s South Central Youth.

Paysinger will speak to students at Arkansas Middle School and Arkansas High School on Thursday, December 9 at the following times:

Arkansas High School gym 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Arkansas Middle School gym 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

