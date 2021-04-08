TAMUT Launches Business Certification Programs

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has developed a new set of certificate programs designed to provide new skill sets for people seeking new employment or change their overall career trajectory. The certificate programs cover a number of in-demand programs and are available to everyone.

The business certificate programs officially launch in the summer and offer certifications in the areas of finance, human resource management, leadership and management, management information systems, supply chain management, and taxation.

College credit hours earned as part of the certificate courses will be permanently transcripted, and may be applied to a bachelor’s degree, unlike other certifications. Online and face to face options will exist, and the programs are designed to be attainable in 1-2 semesters. Even if someone has never attended college or they earned a degree years ago, these programs are designed as a catalyst to expand their career options.

Financial aid for these programs is possible as well. A&M-Texarkana was awarded a $300,000 reskilling grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, through which many people will be awarded financial aid to offset the cost of obtaining the certifications.

“We recognize the challenges related to developing new skills and changing career trajectories, so we are extremely excited to offer these programs to the community. We think these programs will provide a much needed boost for those looking to expand their professional skills,” said Dr. Gary Stading, Dean of TAMUT’s College of Business, Engineering, and Technology. “As an added benefit, we received grant funding from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board that will make financial aid available for Texas residents who meet the criteria.”

Registration for summer and fall classes begins on April 15th. To apply to one of the certificate programs visit https://tamut.edu/Academics/Colleges-and-Departments/CBET/Business_Certificate_Programs/index.html. For additional information contact program specialist Jeff White at (903)334-6761 or jwhite@tamut.edu