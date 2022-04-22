TASD Seeking New Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is currently accepting applications for a new athletic director/head football coach. Coach Barry Norton recently resigned his position after serving in the role since January 19, 2017.

“I have enjoyed leading the Arkansas High Razorback Athletic Program for the last 5 years, and now I believe it is time for someone else to take the reins,” stated Norton. “I can’t thank Dr. Kesler and the Board of Trustees enough for the opportunity and the support that they have provided.” Norton has coached for the past 35 years, 23 as a head coach. “I have worked with fantastic coaches and kids. It has been a fun ride.”

Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler said that TASD appreciates Coach Norton’s many contributions to the Texarkana Arkansas School District Athletic Program. “He was dedicated to our student athletes, our staff, and our parents. He will be missed by our Razorback family, and we wish him well on his future endeavors,” Kesler commented.

Norton’s daughter lives in Nashville, and his son is coaching football at Duke University. “Resigning this position will allow me and my wonderful wife, Sheri, to travel and see them more. I will miss the games, coaches, and most of all the kids.”

