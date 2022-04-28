TASD To Host Next Arts + Technology Legislative Boot Camp

Advertisement

In 2021 the Arkansas Legislature passed bipartisan Act 577, which is designed to positively impact the quality of life in every part of Arkansas (rural and urban) by growing what is known as the creative economy with a focus on the arts and technology. You may read the legislation at the link below.

To carry out the requirements of Act 577, legislators are holding meetings known as

Art + Technology Boot Camps in several parts of the state to help the community understand economic development and opportunities to grow Arkansas’ creative economy through the arts and technology.

The next boot camp will be at the Texarkana Arkansas School District Administration Building located at 3435 Jefferson Avenue, May 4th, from 10 am -12:30 pm.

The agenda includes:

Welcome from Texarkana School District (TASD) – Dr. Becky Kesler, Superintendent, TASD

Creative Economy Overview – Dr. Lenore Shoults, Chair, Arts & Technology Boot Camp, Arkansans for the Arts (AFTA)

Creative Economy Data Report – Sandy Martin, Chair, AFTA; Co-Chair, Arts & Technology Boot Camps

Robotics Discussion – 1. Julie Carver, Exploration Lab Robotics Team, Edward Trice Elementary School 2. Tracey Boyles, Principal, TASD 3. Chris Biscoe, Robotics Teacher, TASD

Technology and the Arts – Remica Gray, Chair, Arkansas Arts Council I.

Creative Economy Discussion – Sandy Martin, Chair, Arkansans for the Arts, Co-Chair, Arts & Technology boot Camp

By design, Act 577 is deliberately bipartisan and is sponsored and chaired by a Republican House member (Les Warren) and a Democratic Senate member (Joyce Elliott). Coincidently, both have deep roots in and commitments to Southwest Arkansas: Elliott from Nevada County (Willisville) and Warren from Garland County (Hot Springs). They are excited about having a great meeting in our region.



If you have any questions, Sen. Elliott at Joyce.Elliott@senate.ar.gov or Rep. Warren at les.warren@arkansashouse.org.

Link to ACT 577 Legislation:

https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Acts/FTPDocument?path=%2FACTS%2F2021R%2FPublic%2F&file=577.pdf&ddBienniumSession=2021%2F2021R

For more information about previous Boot Camps, visit https://arkansansforthearts.org/arts-tech-bootcamp/

