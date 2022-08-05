TASD to Hosts Community Back to School Bash

Advertisement

On Wednesday, August 17, the Texarkana Arkansas School District will welcome thousands of students and their families back to school.

On Tuesday, August 9, at 5:00 p.m. TASD will host the Back to School Community Bash at Razorback Stadium. This event is fun for the whole family. Food, music, games, raffles, dunking booth, and free basic haircuts will be available.

You do not want to miss the Community Bash. Admission is free, so mark your calendar and make plans to attend. The Arkansas High School Red/White games will follow.

Meet your prinicipal and other school staff at this fun-filled event. Representatives will be on hand to register students for transportation.

We hope to see you there.

