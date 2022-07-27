TASSP Names Redwater High School Administrator as Regional Assistant Principal of the Year

Advertisement

Shaun George, Assistant Principal of Redwater High School (RHS), has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region 8 Educational Service Center (ESC) Outstanding High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from twenty regional Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.

George has been with Redwater ISD for four years and has eight years in the educational field. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction from TAMU-Texarkana. George completed his Principal Certification with Lamar University.

Advertisement

“It is an honor and privilege to have been nominated and earn the distinction of High School AP of the Year for Region VIII,” said George. “I believe that good leadership is ensuring our teachers, students and staff needs are met on a daily basis. My job is to make certain that they have what is needed for them to be successful as they engage in their educational pursuits.”

For George, his daily question as an educational administrator is, “How can I help?” No doubt, his heart is guided by service to others in an effort to make his school and district thrive.

Regional winners will be recognized on September 7 at the Region VIII ESC in Pittsburg, TX.

