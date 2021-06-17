Advertisement

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting their first annual Teach to Prevent Conference, July 13, 2021 at Heritage Church in Texarkana, Texas. Teach to Prevent is a one day, free training with the goal of educating local school district employees on ways to recognize and report child abuse, and effective, age-appropriate ways to pass this information on to their students. The conference will feature keynote speaker, Jenna Quinn, namesake of Jenna’s Law. Passed unanimously in Texas in 2009, Jenna’s Law requires school districts to adopt and implement a prevention policy that educates students and teachers on ways to prevent, recognize and report child sexual abuse. The conference is TEA, ADE, and TCOLE approved for 6.0 CEUs for school employees. Seating is limited and registration is open at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teach-to-prevent-tickets-145072019315.