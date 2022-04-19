TexAmericas Center Awarded Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association

Advertisement

TexAmericas Center (TAC) announced its budget for the 2022 fiscal year has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The award represents a significant achievement by the organization and reflects a commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“TexAmericas Center strives for professionalism, integrity, and transparency in all we do,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director and CEO Scott Norton. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment, and I’m proud to be able to demonstrate to our board, tenants, and future tenants the ethics and expertise we adhere to every day.”

To receive the award, the organization has to satisfy national recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. To receive the recognition, documents must be rated “proficient” in four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.

“Our board is committed to making sure our budget is valuable, detailed and examined. Budgets can be painstaking and tedious but at TexAmericas Center, we’re committed to showing our stakeholders and government leaders how genuine we are to honesty in all of our processes,” said TexAmericas Center Board Chairman Jim Roberts.

The budget was prepared and presented by TexAmericas Center Vice President of Finance John Moran. There are more than 1,700 participants in the prestigious program, many of whom have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an example for other governments throughout North America. For more information about the award, visit gfoa.org/budget-award.

About TexAmericas Center

Located in the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

In 2021, TexAmericas Center was ranked as the No. 5 industrial park in the country by Business Facilities magazine. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has 36 miles of rail running through its properties. Rail Services include Transload as well as Rail Car Storage and Movement. Meanwhile, seven rail lines are present in the Texarkana region.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building which will provide build-to-suit offerings for businesses that are primed for growth.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.