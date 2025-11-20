TexAmericas Center Commissions Two Locomotives to Increase Capacity, Reliability, and Safety

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, commissioned two locomotives that expand on‑site switching, transload, and yard capabilities across its campus. The added power increases capacity and elevates safety for crews.

For tenants, that means faster turns, more predictable service, and quicker Speed-to-Market resulting in Speed-to-Profit. For the four-state regions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, it strengthens the Texarkana logistics hub, supports Red River Army Depot and area manufacturers, and helps attract new investment and jobs.

The locomotives, EMD GP38‑2 models rated at 2,000 horsepower each, are part of a $3.15 million investment to increase internal capacity, improve car staging and spotting reliability, enhance operational flexibility, and elevate day‑to‑day safety for employees and contractors.

As a designated Union Pacific Focus Site, TexAmericas Center is leveraging the added locomotive power to cut bottlenecks, lower shipping costs, reduce delivery times, and connect tenants to broader markets, accelerating Speed-to-Profit and making the four-state region more competitive for investment and jobs.

“This is about giving businesses the service they need to move faster,” said Scott Norton, CEO and executive director of TexAmericas Center. “With added power and control on our own footprint, we can switch cars more efficiently, keep people safer on the ground, and help companies stay on schedule.”

The project was supported by a $1.5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission. The state support helped bring the equipment online on an expedited schedule and strengthens logistics for its tenants including those supporting the Red River Army Depot.

“We are grateful for the Commission’s support,” said Norton. “Their investment helped us turn plans into action and deliver real-world reliability for the defense supply chain and for the companies that put people to work here.”

Built for dependable daily service, both units were upgraded to Tier Zero Plus emissions standards and equipped with Hot Start technology to reduce idle time and fuel burn. Additional enhancements include newer‑generation traction motors for improved tractive effort, an FRA‑approved event data recorder, upgraded lighting and visibility for public safety, and climate controls for operator comfort that were not available on prior locomotives.

“This investment is about performance you can feel on the ground. We stage and spot with more precision, cut idle time, and keep people out of harm’s way. That means tighter cycle times and a more dependable rail experience for every shipper on our campus,” said Norton.

The ceremony on the East Campus included brief remarks, a ceremonial bottle break, and a horn salute. Speakers and special guests included leadership from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission and Red River Army Depot, along with regional and state officials. Photo opportunities and media interviews followed the commissioning.

The milestone aligns with broader rail expansion underway at TexAmericas Center, including new track on the south end of East Campus, additional spurs, and sit yards designed to increase capacity and give tenants more choice.

To learn more about TexAmericas Center, head to: https://texamericascenter.com/.