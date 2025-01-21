TexAmericas Center Named Top Certified Site Program in the Southeast

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced that it has been named a top certified site program in the Southeast by Expansion Solutions Magazine.

TexAmericas Center earned this prestigious recognition due to its thorough due diligence in site selection and inspection. Through its Qualified Sites Program (QSP), TexAmericas Center ensures that available sites are meticulously evaluated for industrial and commercial development uses, meeting specific criteria such as proximity to infrastructure, access to utilities, and soil conditions. This program streamlines the development process by providing “shovel-ready” sites that save time and resources for businesses looking to expand quickly.

Notable sites under this program include the 250-acre Brazos Site and the DataHub Park Site, both strategically positioned to support industrial and technological developments.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top certified site program,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “We are committed to demonstrating that our sites are shovel-ready and fully prepared for immediate development with the necessary infrastructure and permitting already in place. We work incredibly hard to ensure faster site selection for companies by providing readily available, pre-vetted development land—ideal for any business looking to establish operations quickly.”

TexAmericas Center is also the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over its 12,000 acres and provides a streamlined permitting process eliminating much of the traditional entitlement and public review processes that accompanies new construction. “Because we are the AHJ, we shorten the time frame for new construction projects to become operational by up to 12 months,” said Voyles.

This recognition highlights TexAmericas Center’s dedication to providing ideal locations and Speed-To Occupancy for businesses to get started and scale faster. As more companies look for ready-to-build sites, TexAmericas Center continues to offer a competitive edge over areas without certified sites and streamlined permitting processes.

For more information about the Texarkana Region, TexAmericas Center, and its available sites and services, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.