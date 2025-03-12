TexAmericas Center Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced its budget for the 2025 fiscal year has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This is the fourth consecutive year the organization has been recognized.

The award is a testament to TexAmericas Center’s commitment to excellence in governmental budgeting, reflecting the organization’s dedication to transparency, integrity, and sound fiscal management.

The budget was prepared and presented by Andrew Hill, Vice President of Finance at TexAmericas Center. “We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction for the fourth year in a row,” said Hill. “This achievement highlights the dedication of our entire team to maintaining the highest standards of fiscal responsibility and ensuring that our budget reflects our commitment to transparency and effectiveness for our board, tenants, and stakeholders.”

To earn the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, organizations must adhere to nationally recognized guidelines that assess the budget’s role as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications tool. To achieve the award, the budget must meet proficiency standards in four categories, including 14 mandatory criteria.

“TexAmericas Center has always prioritized transparency and clear communication,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TexAmericas Center. “Having received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for four consecutive years, we have demonstrated the strength of our processes and the success of our operations at TexAmericas Center.”

With over 1,700 participants, the GFOA’s program is one of the most esteemed of its kind. Many of its participants are recognized as leaders in the field of budgeting and serve as models for other organizations across North America. For more information about the award, visit https://www.gfoa.org/budget-award.

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region, TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site 350- car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building in 2021 with the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner. The building was sold in 2022.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

