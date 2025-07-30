TexAmericas Center Secures New Tenant COIM USA, Bolstering Region’s Green Chemical Industry

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, announced COIM USA, a leading specialty chemical manufacturer and part of the global COIM Group, acquired a 20-acre site featuring a 25,000-square-foot, rail served facility on the campus. The property was acquired from Palmer International and includes critical logistics and transload infrastructure that will bolster COIM’s manufacturing and distribution capabilities across North America.

The acquisition includes existing logistics and transload infrastructure along with COIM USA launching a new line of renewable polyols, primarily made from Cashew Nutshell Liquid (CNSL), a rapidly renewable, plant-based material. The new product line complements COIM’s existing Isoexter line of polyester polyols, expanding the company’s sustainable product offerings while delivering enhanced performance for customers.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in COIM USA’s long-term growth strategy,” said Michelangelo Cavallo, President of COIM USA. “The TexAmericas Center location broadens our geographic reach, expands our sustainable portfolio, and enhances COIM USA’s ability to serve customers with greater speed, efficiency, and resiliency.”

In addition to current operations, COIM USA is evaluating a major mid-south expansion, with TexAmericas Center positioned as a contender. The proposed development would add 100 million pounds of new production capacity by the end of 2027.

By establishing a presence at TexAmericas Center, COIM USA will gain operational cooperation and supply chain redundancy, a critical step in ensuring consistent service and delivery to customers across the U.S.

COIM USA will be positioned in a region where Texas and Louisiana together produce 80% of the nation’s primary petrochemical supply, TexAmericas Center sits at the heart of one of the most vital chemical production corridors in the country. In fact, Texas’ chemical shipments are valued at more than $117 billion, and over half of all U.S. chemical production is rooted in the state.

This chemical production is the foundation for countless goods including pharmaceuticals, computers, and other everyday items.

“This investment is not only a win for COIM USA, but also another step forward for TexAmericas Center as a hub for green industries,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “Texarkana has a proud legacy as a manufacturing center, but we’re greener than you might think. Projects like this move us closer to becoming a recognized Eco-Industrial Park.”

The chemical manufacturing sector continues to thrive in TexAmericas Center’s 75-mile regional radius:

• The industry contributed $1 billion in GDP in 2022, six times the national average.

• Employment is growing at 1.1% annually, compared to the national average of 0.8%.

• 3,080 individuals graduate annually from area postsecondary programs tied to chemical manufacturing.

• Within 75 miles, 53 chemical and petroleum/coal processing companies employ more than 32,000 people.

