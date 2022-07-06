Texarkana Black Mambas Continue to Break Records

Advertisement

Over 2,200 athletes in Region 16 competed in June in Carl Junction, MO for the Regional Qualifier. Texarkana Black Mambas showed up and showed out earning multiple places in various events, including numerous personal records for our team. “We are so proud of each and every athlete for all the work that they continuously put in.” 10 Texarkana Black Mambas will be advancing to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC in July.

1. Zephaniah Black

2. Zechariah Black

3. Ellanah Black

4. Meisha Johnson

5. Tonijiah Nard

6. Rhyan Rigsby

7. Kassidy Arnold

8.Jatraven Keener

9. Eric Winkler

10. Derek Coleman

