Texarkana Chamber of Commerce rewards students for obtaining the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certification

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 graduates who have obtained the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC). The Chamber was honored to present platinum, gold, silver, and bronze medals to students in recognition of their hard work.

“The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to support this initiative throughout our local high schools in Arkansas and Texas,” said Robbin Bass, Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the Chamber. “We’re excited to celebrate the success of the students and see where they go in their future endeavors.”

The ACT National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC) is awarded at four levels—platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. The NCRC measures and certifies broadly relevant foundational work skills and is recognized and recommended by thousands of employers and is recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE). The ACT NCRC serves as the basis of state- and county-level workforce and economic development initiatives.

The ACT NCRC is a portable, evidence-based credential that certifies the essential skills for workplace success. Employers look for it from job candidates, whether they come directly from high school, work-based learning programs, or through postsecondary paths, because it is a valid predictor of job performance. The NCRC is the foundation of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) stackable credential program. It is also a key component of credentialing programs in other industries, such as energy, construction, and information technology. Students on various career paths earn the ACT NCRC on their way to earning industry credentials and certifications.

There are over 100 businesses and organizations in our region recognizing or recommending the ACT WorkKeys NCRC. For more information about this program, contact Robbin Bass, Director Business Retention and Expansion at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. rbass@texarkana.org

Students from Genoa Central High School:

Platinum Level: Ryan Braden, Mallory Cheatham, Braden Crabtree, Savannah Duff, Alexander Ellis, Cole Gies, Zoe Patterson,

Gold Level: Adison Ashmore, Laken Bunn, Carrigan Duncan, Warren Ellis, Savannah Freeman, Emily Fuller, Tyler Helms, Richard Jameson, Lea Kelly, Lani Lanier, Holly Pioterek, Kaitlyn Russell, Michael Shetzer, Aubree Thornton, Caleb Whitehead



Students from Texarkana Arkansas High School:

Gold Level: Aiden Sims, Benjamin “Tripp” Wilson, Kloe Whitt

Silver Level: Kate Bunda, KeeYonece Butler

