Texarkana College Announces Spring 2022 President’s and Deans List for Full-Time, Part-Time and Dual Credit Students

More than 1,500 students earned a place on Texarkana College’s scholastic honor roll for spring 2022 by earning high grade point averages (GPA) in college-level semester credit hours. Students on the President’s List earned a 3.8 GPA or higher and students earning GPAs of 3.2 or higher were placed on the Dean’s List. Students in academic, workforce, as well as high school students participating in dual credit or early admissions courses, are eligible for placement on TC’s honor rolls. Part-time students enrolled in at least 6 semester credit hours of college-level course work and full-time students enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours of college-level course work are eligible for scholastic honor roll status.

“It is evident that our students are committed to achieving their dreams of earning college credit, furthering their academic goals, and bettering their futures,” said Dr. Jason Smith, TC President. “I could not be more proud than to congratulate these high achieving students on a job well done!”

The 2022 Spring President List includes 776 students while the Dean’s List includes 736 students. The complete list of students can be found online at www.texarkanacollege.edu.

