Texarkana College Aviation Technology Program to Host TEX-21 Statewide Meeting Regional Transportation Leaders to Convene November 6–7, 2025

Texarkana College will host transportation officials and policymakers from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma for the TEX-21 Statewide Meeting, scheduled for November 6–7, 2025, at the Texarkana College Aviation Technology Center, 60 Globe Ave., Texarkana, Arkansas.

Organized by TEX-21 (Transportation Excellence for the 21st Century), the two-day conference will focus on regional transportation priorities, infrastructure improvements, and economic development opportunities across the four-state region.

The meeting opens Thursday at 1:30 p.m. with remarks from local and regional leaders, including Chris Brown, TEX-21 Chair and Executive Director of SS-HC EDC; Tom Whitten, Bowie County Commissioner; and Travis Ransom, Cass County Judge.

In addition, attendees will receive updates on key projects, including the I-369 and I-30 corridor developments, and an overview of the TexAmericas Center from Executive Director Scott Norton. Jamie Bass, Deputy Commander of Red River Army Depot, will present details on the SkyFoundry initiative. More topics will include rail mergers, safety strategies, and regional mobility challenges.

Participants will also tour the Texarkana Regional Airport Terminal and take aerial flight tours led by Texarkana College Aviation instructors. “Texarkana College will launch its flight school training program in 2026,” said Brandon Sanders, TC Aviation Technology Director. “Hosting TEX-21 gives us the chance to showcase our upcoming curriculum and introduce our instructors to transportation leaders from across the region.”

Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Aviation for Texarkana Regional Airport, added, “Partnering with Texarkana College highlights the exciting growth underway at our airport. These efforts are strengthening our regional connectivity and opening doors for students, businesses, and travelers alike.”

The program continues Friday at 9:00 a.m., featuring state and national legislative speakers and a panel of chief engineers from the Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma Departments of Transportation. The discussion will center on policy updates, infrastructure planning, and multi-state collaboration.

The TEX-21 Statewide Meeting underscores the region’s shared commitment to advancing transportation innovation, safety, and economic progress.

For more information, visit www.tex21.net or learn more about Texarkana College’s Aviation Technology Program at www.texarkanacollege.edu/aviation.