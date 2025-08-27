Texarkana College Board of Trustees Meeting Highlights New Workforce Programs

Sponsor

At the Texarkana College Board of Trustees meeting held Monday, several exciting developments in the college’s workforce programs were announced. These initiatives are set to enhance the educational options available to students and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in various trades.

Thomas Holt, Executive Director of Workforce Education, reported on the impressive growth of Texarkana College’s Workforce Division. “Over the past four years, Texarkana College’s Workforce Division has experienced consistent and impressive growth. This year we have seen a 28% increase in adult enrollment compared to last year, a testament to the value and relevance of our programs. We are also anticipating a strong surge in dual credit enrollment, further expanding our reach and impact among high school students,” Holt said.

Holt then provided an update on the Aviation Maintenance Technology (A&P) program, which launched last spring and is already showing impressive results. Currently, there are 39 enrolled students, and the first cohort is on track to graduate this December. This milestone marks a significant step forward in preparing skilled professionals for the aviation industry. Looking ahead, Texarkana College is excited to announce a pilot training program launching in Spring or Summer 2026.

Michael Lee, Director of Career & Technical Training, expressed his enthusiasm for the new plumbing program that began Fall 2025. “What I am most excited about is that now a student can benefit from having access to training in all major construction trades right here at Texarkana College,” Lee said. “Plumbing is definitely a high-demand field with high earning potential for students who complete the program. The plumbing program at TC allows students to begin earning hours toward their apprenticeship requirements needed for licensure. TC plumbing courses are taught by a Master Plumber who has years of experience in the field and owning his own plumbing contractor business. Having access to a professional in the field as an instructor assures students that the training they receive is relevant and beneficial.”

Lee also noted the hybrid format of the plumbing program, which allows students to attend hands-on instruction on campus two days per week while completing traditional classroom learning online. This flexible approach enables students to hold a job and tend to family responsibilities. Students can earn a certificate in one year with an option to continue for another year to earn an associate degree. “The design of the program is intended to help catapult students into their career more quickly than other traditional programs, allowing them the opportunity to begin earning money and completing their apprenticeship program in a short amount of time,” Lee explained.

These initiatives underscore Texarkana College’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training that meets the needs of the community and the region. Holt said, “The development of the pilot program along with our emphasis on expanding the building and construction trades programs reflects TC’s commitment to meeting the community’s and the region’s workforce needs both for employers and for students who are seeking specialized skills training.”

For more information, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3012 to schedule a campus tour or to enroll.

