Texarkana College Celebrates More than Three Hundred Graduates from Summer and Fall Semesters

Advertisement

Texarkana College held its Fall Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church Texarkana and conferred degrees and certificates for 331 graduates who completed during either the summer or fall term. 221 graduates received associate degrees from academic programs and 110 graduates received certificates from TC’s workforce skills training programs. Dr. Donna McDaniel, Vice President of Instruction, said the ceremony was a successful and memorable event for TC students and their families.

“The celebration of accomplishments at TC’s commencement ceremony is not just for the graduates, but also for their families and the community members who have supported them along they way,” said Dr. McDaniel. “It is especially encouraging to see the number of students who are the first in their family to earn a college credential and who are building a college-going culture for generations to come.”

At the ceremony, more than seventy-five graduates wore green and blue cords indicating first-generation college student status.

Advertisement

TC president, Dr. Jason Smith, commended the graduates for their perseverance.

“Graduation is always a special occasion, but this graduation felt particularly important as many of the students who completed during the summer or fall started their journey at the height of the pandemic,” said Dr. Smith. “They have successfully navigated many challenges and still managed to reach this milestone. I could not be prouder of their success and dedication to achieving their dream of completing their degree or certificate.”



Smith also acknowledged the work by TC faculty and staff who showed great commitment to student success during very trying and unprecedent times.

“I believe Texarkana College has some of the best faculty and staff members in the country, who with innovation, sacrifice, and compassion, are taking Texarkana College to new heights,” said Dr. Smith. “Virtual classrooms, online meetings, and flexibility in scheduling allowed our students to thrive during these uncertain times and TC faculty and staff rose to the challenge of a new way of teaching and student learning which played a crucial role in our students’ success.”

The 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony was a culmination of students who completed during the 2022 summer or fall terms. Ninety-one students graduated with honor having maintained a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25. In addition, thirty-seven graduates completed TC’s rigorous Honor College curriculum. More than 175 students walked across the stage to claim their diplomas on Tuesday night while surrounded by family members and friends. A recap and photos of the ceremony can be found at www.texarkanacollege.edu/live.

