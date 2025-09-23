Texarkana College Foodbank Launches 8th Annual Thanksgiving In A Box Campaign

Sponsor

As the holiday season approaches, many look forward to gathering with loved ones and enjoying warm meals. But for countless college students, this time of year can bring uncertainty and hardship—especially when campus closures interrupt access to essential support services. In response, the Texarkana College Foodbank is preparing for its 8th annual Thanksgiving In A Box initiative, a tradition rooted in compassion and community care.

Scheduled for November 20, the initiative provides students and their families with a full Thanksgiving meal, offering both nourishment and dignity during a time when it’s needed most. Since its inception, the program has served over 633 students and 1,910 family members, thanks to the generosity of local donors.

This year, the Foodbank is working toward a fundraising goal of $15,000 to meet growing demand. Every contribution—no matter the amount—helps fight food insecurity and supports student success.

“Our mission is to alleviate the physical hunger of those in need while providing education to empower students to become effective, contributing adults and to achieve lifelong success,” said a representative from the Texarkana College Foundation.

💛 How to Give

Online Donations: Visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/about/texarkana-college/foundation/#donations Under “Designation,” select “Other” and specify “TC Foodbank”

Mail-In Donations: Texarkana College Foundation ATTN: TC Foodbank 2500 N. Robison Rd. Texarkana, TX 75599

As the season of giving begins, the Texarkana College Foodbank invites the community to help ensure no student goes hungry this Thanksgiving. Your support makes a lasting impact—and brings hope to those working toward a brighter future.