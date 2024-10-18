Texarkana College Honors Dual Credit Students at DC/TC Complete Day Event at Texas High School

Sponsor

On October 22, 2024, as part of Texarkana College’s ongoing collaboration with partnering school districts, Texarkana College and Texas High School are excited to host the first-ever DC/TC Complete Day at the Texas High Performing Arts Center. This special event will honor Dual Credit students who have successfully completed 15 or more college credit hours. This event will celebrate the hard work and dedication of these students as they continue on the path to academic success.

During the ceremony, students will be honored with certificates recognizing their achievements. In addition, they will receive a graduation cord and will have the opportunity to sign a DC/TC Complete banner, which will be proudly displayed at the school. Dr. Mary Ellen Young, Advisor of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and Dean of Liberal and Performing Arts, Social Sciences, and Honors College, will be leading the event, joined by TC President- Dr. Jason Smith, THS Principal- Ben Renner, THS Associate Principal for College & Career Readiness – Bettie Lynn Stark, and TC Director of Dual Credit – Stephanie Stokes. Members of Texarkana College Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Zeta Sigma Chapter and TC Honors College will help present the certificates.

The DC/TC Complete Day underscores the importance of early college credit opportunities, preparing students for future academic and career success.

For more information about Texarkana College’s Dual Credit program, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu.

