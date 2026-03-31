Texarkana College Leads Workforce Partnership Initiative Through $5 Million State Grant for Drone Production

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As part of a report to the Texarkana College Board of Trustees, Texarkana College announced it will lead workforce training efforts in a regional partnership supported by a $5 million grant awarded through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, an initiative of the Texas Office of the Governor and part of a broader statewide effort to strengthen military readiness and workforce development.

The Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG), awarded to the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG), establishes Texarkana College as the lead workforce training provider in a regional partnership with Texas A&M University–Texarkana and Red River Army Depot (RRAD) to support expanded drone (sUAS) production and workforce readiness.

In this role, Texarkana College will oversee workforce training delivery, including curriculum, instruction, credentialing, and continuing education in advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, aviation, mechatronics, and CNC machining, while Texas A&M University–Texarkana will support applied research and testing.

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“This grant represents a strong investment by the State of Texas in our region,” said Dr. Jason Smith, President of Texarkana College. “Texarkana College is proud to lead the workforce training component, ensuring both current employees and future students are prepared for high-skill careers that support critical defense operations.”

The initiative will retrain current RRAD employees while also opening enrollment to Texarkana College students and community members. Training will be delivered through a mix of on-site instruction at or near the depot and college-based programs as implementation begins.

“The DEAAG project is a joint effort between Texarkana College and Texas A&M University–Texarkana to retrain existing Red River Army Depot employees while also offering enrollable, credential-based training to TC and TAMUT students, delivered through a mix of on-site Depot training and college-based facilities,” said Thomas Holt, Executive Director of Workforce Training for Texarkana College.

Grant funding will support new equipment and program resources, expanding hands-on training and micro-credentialing aligned with workforce needs.

This effort reflects a broader statewide strategy led by the Governor’s Office and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission to strengthen defense communities, support military missions, and drive economic growth.

The link to Governor Abbott’s full announcement can be found here: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-announces-over-26-million-in-grants-to-texas-military-communities