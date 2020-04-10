Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Friday, April 10

Advertisement

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 41 positive cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Cass County has a total of five positive cases confirmed, with two of those recovered. Miller County, Ark. is reporting 20 positive cases and 3 recoveries.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/

Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at (903) 796-7973.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

