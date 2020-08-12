Texarkana COVID-19 Update Wednesday, August 12

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX— Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 783 positive COVID-19 cases, with 323 recoveries and 51 deaths. There are currently 409 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 185 cases with 128 recovered and eight deaths. Cass County currently has 49 active cases.

Miller County, Ark. reports 55 active cases and 5 deaths.

Bowie County COVID-19 Deaths Reported August 1-12

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

New data has been added to coronatxk.org, so please take a look for more information regarding COVID cases in Bowie County.

Free COVID-19 testing has been extended for one more week at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th Street Texarkana, TX 75501 Monday through Saturday, August 10th-August 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call 903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

