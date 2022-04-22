Texarkana Farmers’ Market Opens in ONE Week!

Advertisement

We are one week away from the Texarkana Farmers’ Market Season Opening! This year the Farmers’ Market will be located at the U.S. Federal Courthouse and Post Office at 500 N State Line Avenue. The Summer 2022 Season starts next Saturday, April 30th at 7AM. The Farmers’ Market will also host night markets every Saturday from 5PM-8PM, and will host cultural night markets every 3rd Saturday! Be sure to keep your calendar free next Saturday and join TXKToday as we go live for the first farmers’ market of the season!

