Texarkana Farmers’ Market Returns May 2 for 2026 Season

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Texas Farmers’ Market will open its 2026 season on Saturday, May 2, running weekly through August 1.

The market will operate every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Downtown US Post Office and Courthouse at 500 N. Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Texas.

The seasonal market brings together local farmers, artisans, and small businesses, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, farm-raised meats and eggs, baked goods, honey, jams and jellies, granola, salsa, hot sauces, coffee, flowers, plants, and natural beauty products. Handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and sewn goods will also be available.

SPONSOR

Each Saturday will feature a special theme, including Opening Day (May 2), Mother’s Day Market (May 9), Plant & Garden Day (May 16), Kids Day (June 6), Pet Day (June 27), Sweet Treat Day (July 18), and Christmas in July (July 25). The season will conclude with a salsa contest on August 1. The market will be closed July 4.

Vendors interested in participating for one weekend or the entire season can contact Farmers’ Market Manager Cole Starr at farmersmarket@txkusa.org.

More information is available at www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.