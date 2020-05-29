Texarkana Friday, May 29 COVID-19 Update

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 134 positive COVID-19 cases, with 84 recoveries and 12 related deaths. Cass County has a total 29 cases with 20 recoveries. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 75 positive cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

On Wednesday, May 29th, 2020 a team of first responders from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department, Lifenet and the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department began testing at local nursing homes. The team plans to test every resident and staff member at nursing home facilities in Bowie County per the directive from Governor Greg Abbott.

The deadline for the Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact has been extended. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is tomorrow, May 29, 2020 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.