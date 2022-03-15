Texarkana Hooters Partners with Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. to Help Those in Need

Advertisement
To help those in need, Texarkana Hooters is partnering with Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. during the week of March 21. From March 21 – 27, Texarkana Hooters is encouraging guests to bring in household and toiletry supplies to receive 10% off their meal, excluding alcohol. Items needed include laundry detergent, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Extra generous wing-lovers can participate in this offer more than once throughout the week by bringing in donations each time they visit the restaurant located at 5101 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, Texas 75503. The restaurant does not have a minimum number of donations guests must bring to receive the discount.
