Texarkana ISD Becomes First District in Texas to Partner with Bright Futures USA

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) announces new partnership with Bright Futures USA. TISD is the first school district in Texas to collaborate with the nationally recognized nonprofit. This partnership reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to removing barriers to student success by helping ensure basic needs are often met within 24 hours.

Bright Futures USA operates on the belief that when a child’s basic needs are met, including food, clothing, hygiene items, or school supplies, they are better equipped to succeed in the classroom. Through this partnership, TISD will work alongside community members, businesses, and faith-based organizations to identify and fulfill urgent student needs quickly and discreetly.

“Texarkana ISD is committed to providing every student with the opportunity to experience success. This partnership supports our kids and strengthens our entire community,” said TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker.

“Partnering with Bright Futures allows us to leverage community support in real time, creating a strong, sustainable system of care that empowers our students to focus on learning,” said Rebekah Wagner, Stronger Connections Grant Project Director.

“Meeting students’ basic needs quickly helps remove distractions and barriers to learning,” said Holly Tucker, TISD Chief Academic Officer. “This partnership supports their well-being and helps create a strong foundation for academic growth and success. We are honored to lead the way in Texas by integrating this innovative program into our district.”

Bright Futures’ unique model brings together local networks of volunteers and partners to respond rapidly to school-identified student needs, often fulfilling requests within a day. TISD’s launch of the Bright Futures program will include a dedicated community engagement coordinator and outreach to local organizations to join the mission.

“Meeting a student’s basic needs can be the spark that ignites their academic success. With Bright Futures, we’re not just responding to needs, we’re building a culture of compassion, responsiveness, and community collaboration that lifts every learner,” said Wagner.



The Bright Futures initiative will be integrated into TISD’s existing wraparound services. It will play a key role in the district’s Stronger Connections Grant, which prioritizes student support, wellness, and opportunity.

TISD invites community members, businesses, and faith-based organizations to join the Bright Futures network and be part of a movement that makes a difference, one student at a time.

