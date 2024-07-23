Texarkana ISD Mourns the Loss of Longtime Board Member Gerald Brooks

Sponsor

It is with profound sadness that Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) announces the passing of Gerald Brooks, a dedicated and longtime member of our community and the TISD Board of Trustees. Mr. Brooks passed away Sunday leaving behind a legacy of service, education, and commitment to the betterment of our community.

Brooks’s journey with TISD began in 1963 as a classroom teacher at Dunbar High School. Over the decades, he served in various roles, including assistant principal at Pine Street Junior High School, Westlawn Elementary, and Texas High School. His dedication to education extended beyond the classroom, as he also taught history at Texarkana College and classes at the Federal Correctional Institution.

In 2013, Brooks was appointed to the TISD Board of Trustees, a position he held with honor and distinction until his passing. He was elected four times by the community and served as President and Vice President of the Board. His current term was set to end in 2026. His influence and leadership have been pivotal in shaping the educational landscape of Texarkana.

Brooks’s contributions were not limited to education alone. He was a prominent figure in local organizations, serving on the TEXAR Federal Credit Union Board of Directors for over 20 years, a Trustee Board Member of Oak Street Baptist Church, and a member of the Board of Directors of the local chapter of the Texas Historical Foundation. He also invested more than 60 years serving the Theta Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity as a Basileus member, an organization very dear to him. His mentorship of young students and continuous involvement in community initiatives left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Brooks is survived by his loving wife, Faye, their three children, ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. The entire Texarkana community mourns the loss of a remarkable man who exemplified the true spirit of service.

“Mr. Brooks was a pillar of our community and a strong advocate for education. His passing is a tremendous loss for all of us,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of TISD. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and the entire TISD family during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements and further details will be announced in due course.

