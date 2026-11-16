Texarkana man, 20, dies after Nichols Drive apartment shooting

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the Friday evening shooting death of 20-year-old Jesse Glover. No arrests have been made.

TEXARKANA, Texas–Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was shot Friday evening at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive.

Officers were called to the complex shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said in a news release. They found Jesse Glover, 20, inside one of the apartments with a single gunshot wound.

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Officers began life-saving efforts and continued until EMS arrived and took over, police said. Glover was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he died.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made, police said. The department said it will release more information as it becomes available.

"Our thoughts are with Jesse’s family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss," the department said.

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