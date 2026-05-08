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Texarkana Man Accused Of Fleeing After Impaired Driving Crash

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man who was allegedly under the influence of

drugs when he caused a collision with injury on U.S. 67 in Texarkana and

then left the scene, is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges as

well as a probation revocation.

Justin Blake Jackson, 22, allegedly admitted that he was under the

influence of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid, a party drug commonly referred to

as GHB, after crashing a Nissan Titan pickup into the driver of a vehicle

pulling a trailer shortly after 5 a.m. April 14 on U.S. 67 near Memorial

Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

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Jackson and his passenger allegedly fled the crash scene on foot but were

brought back to the crash site by an officer who picked them up in the Wake

Village community.

A Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper who had been working another crash

nearby, reported that he saw Jackson driving the Titan a short time before

it crashed. The Titan had allegedly traveled through the other crash site

at a high rate of speed, despite a number of emergency vehicles along the

roadway with lights flashing, the affidavit said.

A civilian witness reportedly told officers that the Titan was traveling at

a high rate of speed before the crash.

Jackson allegedly told officers at the scene that he fled because he feared

the consequences of violating a probation he was serving in Bowie County in

connection with a 2022 arrest for theft of a firearm. Jackson was placed on

a five-year term of probation in 2023 and officials have filed a motion to

revoke that probation since the April 14 crash, court records show.

Jackson allegedly told officers he had fallen asleep while driving to New

Boston, Texas, however, he was actually traveling in the opposite

direction, the affidavit said. Jackson allegedly exhibited signs of

intoxication and a bottle of GHB was allegedly recovered from his person by

the officer who took him into custody in Wake Village, the affidavit said.

A breath test allegedly showed that Jackson had not consumed any alcohol.

The driver of the vehicle struck by Jackson’s truck showed signs of injury

at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and

felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and leaving the

scene of an accident with injury, court records show.

If convicted of the drug offense, Jackson faces two to 20 years in prison.

If found guilty of leaving the scene, he faces two to ten years. If his

probation is revoked, Jackson could be ordered to serve time in a state

jail.

The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Jackson is

represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.