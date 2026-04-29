Texarkana Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend Arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man who allegedly made repeated drives by
his former girlfriend’s residence and dozens of calls in a single day was
arrested Sunday and charged with stalking in Bowie County.
Zachary Dacus, 27, was reportedly forbidden from calling, texting or going
to the woman’s residence through a no contact order, according to a
probable cause affidavit. Police responded to the woman’s home on Space
Drive in Texarkana, Texas, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and were told that
Dacus had been driving by the residence, calling and texting her and
calling a female friend who was at her home with her.
Dacus allegedly sent messages to the women describing what they were
wearing or holding, making them feel that they were being surveilled, the
affidavit said. Some of the messages Dacus allegedly sent to his former
girlfriend were profane and threatening.
The messages reportedly included, “fucking trash ass hoe ass bitch,” and
“stupid ass hoe. I told you.”
At about 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a house on Hazel Street in
Texarkana, Texas, where a different former boyfriend of the woman resided.
He reported that Dacus had damaged his vehicle and attempted to fight him.
Ten minutes later, police were again called to the home of Dacus’ former
girlfriend, who had reported that he was again driving by her home.
An officer responding to the call noticed an older, gold and tan Chevrolet
Silverado driving through the parking lot of Central Mall not far from the
woman’s residence. The officer followed Dacus to the parking lot of Outback
Steakhouse and arrested him for stalking.
Dacus is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at
$10,000.
Dacus faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of stalking.
The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.