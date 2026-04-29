SPONSOR

Texarkana Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend Arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man who allegedly made repeated drives by

his former girlfriend’s residence and dozens of calls in a single day was

arrested Sunday and charged with stalking in Bowie County.

Zachary Dacus, 27, was reportedly forbidden from calling, texting or going

to the woman’s residence through a no contact order, according to a

probable cause affidavit. Police responded to the woman’s home on Space

Drive in Texarkana, Texas, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and were told that

Dacus had been driving by the residence, calling and texting her and

calling a female friend who was at her home with her.

SPONSOR

Dacus allegedly sent messages to the women describing what they were

wearing or holding, making them feel that they were being surveilled, the

affidavit said. Some of the messages Dacus allegedly sent to his former

girlfriend were profane and threatening.

The messages reportedly included, “fucking trash ass hoe ass bitch,” and

“stupid ass hoe. I told you.”

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a house on Hazel Street in

Texarkana, Texas, where a different former boyfriend of the woman resided.

He reported that Dacus had damaged his vehicle and attempted to fight him.

Ten minutes later, police were again called to the home of Dacus’ former

girlfriend, who had reported that he was again driving by her home.

An officer responding to the call noticed an older, gold and tan Chevrolet

Silverado driving through the parking lot of Central Mall not far from the

woman’s residence. The officer followed Dacus to the parking lot of Outback

Steakhouse and arrested him for stalking.

Dacus is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at

$10,000.

Dacus faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of stalking.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.