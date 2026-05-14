Texarkana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge After Selling Industrial Chemical Believed to Be Fentanyl

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TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime this week in a federal court in Texarkana thought he was selling fentanyl but the substance turned out to be an industrial chemical that has found its way into the illicit drug supply.

Tacorrius “Cory” Marquan Jordan is one of at least seven defendants charged in a federal indictment pending in the Texarkana division of the Eastern District of Texas. At least one defendant has not been arrested and the indictment remains under seal.

Jordan entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter.

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Jordan admitted to selling 99.8 grams of a substance he believed was fentanyl in November 2024 to a person he later learned was working with law enforcement. A DEA lab determined the substance Jordan sold to the confidential informant was actually BTMPS in powder form.

BTMPS is an industrial chemical commonly used in plastics that began showing up as an adulterant in the illegal drug supply a couple of years ago, according to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education. The chemical is designed to help plastic coatings maintain their integrity and is not meant for human consumption.

Jordan will return to court for sentencing once a pre-sentence investigation report including a recommendation for punishment under federal guidelines is received by the court. Jordan is represented by Texarkana lawyer John Pickett.

Co-defendants in the case include: Jaylan Dashan Ward, Jacoby Dewayne Block, Stephen Quincey Collins, Brittany Nicole Beaver and Tytianna Eunique Crabtree.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Richards is representing the government.