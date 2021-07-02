Texarkana Nutrition 21 Day Challenge to begin Monday, July 5th

Advertisement

Texarkana Nutrition is hosting a new 21 Day Challenge starting Monday, July 5th for any and everyone wanting to make a personal change with their nutrition and health journeys. Anyone who joins will have a personal coach and receive a free body analysis. This body analysis will help guide and determine the best ways to optimize your health goals, as well as access to a community of others who are working towards similar health and wellness goals.

“The challenge is free to anyone who signs up, however they will need to purchase their own products to make at home, or they can come in everyday and receive their shakes and teas from us,” says Tonja Hodde owner of Texarkana Nutrition. The 21 Day Challenge will provide participants with a community of others around the US to discuss daily their accomplishments, recipes and successes, as well as a chance to win a cash prize at the end of the challenge. “Last month we were able to give away $900 amongst several winners,” says Hodde. “This challenge is much more than just a way to win money, it’s a way for anyone who is in need of gaining control over their health journeys, to learn and gain experience, coaching, and support,” says Hodde.

Anyone participating in the challenge will receive a personal coach from their local nutrition center where they sign up. They will then receive a body analysis from their coach which can show them exactly what’s going on in their body, as well as showing their coaches how to better support the participant based on their body’s needs. “The body analysis shows participants how much protein their body will need a day, how many calories your body needs to burn a day, how much hydration you need, as well as their metabolic age and body percent fat and weight. This information allows us to design a program based on our products that will suit the participant best in losing weight, gaining muscle and much more” says Hodde. Those participating in the challenge come in weekly and have a check-in, where their personal coaches can track progress and make changes to their program to optimize health goals.

“The challenge is also coached on a private app, Telegram, where participants can join a community of all those participating around the US. In the app you can post recipes, questions, comments and more. It’s a great tool to use for those who want to have that accountability, while also forming relationships with others who are like-minded in their health goals,” says Hodde. “Your health is physical, mental and spiritual. In order to be as successful as possible, it is important to have a group to support you. Others inspire others. This is not just a place to lose weight. It’s also a way to have a transformation physically, mentally and spiritually for those wanting to lose weight, get healthy, and for those who are trying to maintain their weight loss,” says Hodde.

Anyone wishing to participate can sign-up at one of the following nutrition centers: Texarkana Nutrition, Summerhill Nutrition, and Richmond Road Nutrition.

Texarkana Nutrition is located at 1024 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854. Their hours of operation are Monday- Friday 5:30 AM- 5:00 PM, and Saturdays 8AM to 2PM. They are closed on Sundays.