Texarkana, Texas Historic Landmark Preservation Committee hosts Karl Kamatsu

The City of Texarkana, Texas Historic Landmark Preservation Committee will meet Wednesday, January 5, 2022 with guest speaker Karl A. Komatsu former chair of Texas Historic Commission. The meeting will be held on the second floor of Texarkana, Texas City Hall located at 220 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas at 12:00 p.m.

Mr. Komatsu, a graduate of the University of Virginia’s School of Architecture, has professionally focused on historic preservation and environmental activities during his notable career. Currently, he serves as president of Komatsu Architecture, an architecture, planning and interior design firm based in Fort Worth. The firm’s portfolio includes projects in twenty-six states as well as overseas.

Komatsu Architecture was recognized as the Firm of the Year in Historic Preservation for 2012 by the Texas Historical Commission. Mr. Komatsu served as a trustee of the National Trust For Historic Preservation from 1996 to 2005. In Texas, he was appointed by former Governor Bill Clements in 1987 and reappointed by Governor Ann Richards in 1993 to serve as chairman of the Texas Historical Commission (1991 to 1995.) He was instrumental in the creation of the Texas Preservation Trust Fund.. He also previously served on the boards of Preservation Texas, Inc., and Historic Fort Worth, Inc.; Komatsu is currently working with 20 counties on their historic courthouses in phases ranging from master planning to emergency grant repairs.

“The Historic Landmark Preservation Committee is excited to host Mr. Komatsu as our guest speaker”, stated Steve Thompson, Chairman. “The knowledge we have an opportunity to gain will have a positive impact on Texarkana’s historic preservation activities” continued Mr. Thompson.

This meeting is open to the public. For more information, email pcd@txkusa.org or call 903-798-3934.

