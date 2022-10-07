Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Events – October 2022

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation Department have an exciting line up of events coming to you in October:

To kick off Fall, everyone’s favorite Movies in the Park in Spring Lake Park will return. On Thursday, October 13th The Lost City with an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will be shown. On Thursday, October 20th, following the Fall Festival, a Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus, will be shown. Finally, on Thursday, October 27th the series will close out with the traditional showing of The Town That Dreaded Sundown. Movies will be shown across from the airplane at dusk. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase, but there is no admission to the movie.

On Saturday, October 22nd at Spring Lake Park the Community Yard Sale will take place from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This event will also include electronic recycling. Please visit this link to see what is eligible for disposal https://www.unicor.gov/RecyclingAcceptableItems.aspx. To register as a vendor for the Community Yard Sale, call (903) 798-3978.

Advertisement

On Thursday, October 20th from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM the Parks Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival! This event includes free games, costume contests, candy and a movie.

To conclude the fall events, on Saturday, October 29th the Texarkana, Texas Police Department will partner with Parks and Recreation for Trunk or Treat in Spring Lake Park from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

For additional information, please contact Keith Beason at (903)798-1715 or keith.beason@txkusa.org.

