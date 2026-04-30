Texarkana Water Utilities to Switch to Free Chlorine Disinfection for Four Weeks Starting May 4

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Texarkana Water Utilities will temporarily change its water disinfection method beginning May 4, 2026, for approximately four weeks as part of routine system maintenance.

TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect drinking water. During the four-week period, the utility will switch to free chlorine only. Officials say the water will remain safe to drink throughout the process.

The periodic conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU has previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, July-August 2022, July-August 2023, May-October 2024, May 2025, and September 2025.

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According to TWU, the use of free chlorine helps cleanse water lines, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm growth, and ensure water quality. Over time, minerals may attach to pipes and biofilm growth can reduce the effectiveness of residual disinfectants.

Residents may notice increased fire hydrant flushing by TWU staff during this process to ensure free chlorinated water moves adequately through the distribution system.

Because free chlorine is a stronger disinfectant than chloramine, some customers may experience a slight chlorine odor and minor discoloration during the conversion. These aesthetic changes should lessen after a couple of weeks and do not affect water safety.

TWU encourages kidney dialysis patients to speak with their equipment supplier about potential adjustments. Fish tank operators should confirm with their suppliers that existing chloramine removal processes will work with free chlorine, though no adjustments are typically needed. Local pet stores have been informed of the conversion.

TWU will monitor chlorine levels and water-quality standards daily to ensure all state and regulatory standards are met.

A list of frequently asked questions is available at https://twu.txkusa.org/. For more information, contact Corey Atkinson, Water Production Manager, or Chris Cagle, Laboratory Manager at 903-798-3850.