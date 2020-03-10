Texas A&M Texarkana Student Isolated After Possible Contact with COVID-19

Advertisement

An A&M Texarkana student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is being voluntarily evaluated, according to an e-mail sent to A&M students.

According to the e-mail, appropriate precautionary health measures are being taken to isolate the student until results are received.

The e-mail goes on to tell students not to attend classes or campus activities if they are ill. They should seek medical attention if they have symptoms such as a fever or sore throat.

For the latest on COVID-19 visit http://cdc.gov