Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Pleasant Grove ISD Sign Direct Admissions Pathway Agreement 

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Pleasant Grove Independent School District recently signed a direct admissions pathway for students interested in attending the University. Under the new pathway, graduating Pleasant Grove seniors who meet the automatic qualifications for the University (minimum 2.75 GPA, an ACT score of 21 / SAT score of 1060, or graduating in the top 30%) will be able to immediately enroll at the university without having to apply or take any extra steps to register.

“We are pleased to announce our new direct admissions pathway agreement with Pleasant Grove Independent School District,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Texas A&M University-Texarkana President. This agreement greatly simplifies the process by which talented Pleasant Grove graduates enroll in degree programs at A&M-Texarkana, giving them immediate access to the world-class education available locally.”

“We thank Dr. Ross Alexander and the Texas A&M University-Texarkana team for their leadership in creating the Direct Admissions Pathway partnership,” said Chad Pirtle, Superintendent of Pleasant Grove ISD. “This partnership gives our students a clear path to higher education in their own community and opens new opportunities for their future.”

The pathway allows for easier access to the University’s 50+ academic programs. As a regional university, A&M-Texarkana is committed to serving local and surrounding areas by providing a high-quality education that is reputable, affordable, attainable, and leads directly to high-paying jobs.

For additional information about Texas A&M University-Texarkana or to schedule a tour, please visit www.tamut.edu

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.