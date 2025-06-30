Texas Best Smokehouse Fires Up Flavor with Independence Day All Week Special

Sponsor

NASH, TX — Texas Best Smokehouse is kicking off the Fourth of July celebrations in true Lone Star style with its Independence Day All Week Special, offering a mouthwatering deal for BBQ lovers across the region.

Located off the 218 Nash Exit at 1955 N Kings Hwy, the smokehouse is serving up a stacked deal of Southern comfort: a full rack of ribs, one pound of meat, two hearty sides, and a pint of dessert—all for just $69.99. Whether you’re gathering with family or feeding your entire crew, it’s the perfect spread for a patriotic feast.

The special runs throughout the week of Independence Day, giving customers plenty of time to stop by and enjoy the smoky, tender flavors Texas Best is known for. Featured in the deal are classic favorites like brisket, sausage, and sides that capture the spirit of summer—think creamy potato salad, tangy coleslaw, and more.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the red, white, and BBQ with a deal as bold as Texas itself.

For more details, visit the smokehouse at 1955 N Kings Hwy, Nash, TX 75569.