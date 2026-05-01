Texas High School Student Photographers Earn National Recognition in 2026 Jostens Photo Contest 

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Texas High School student photographers are once again earning national recognition for their talent, creativity, and storytelling, securing 12 individual honors in the highly competitive 2026 Jostens North America Photo Contest.

Competing against thousands of entries from across the United States and Canada, these students stood out in multiple categories, including Performance, Athletes in Action, and Photo Illustration. The contest is judged by a panel of professional photographers and publication experts and highlights students who demonstrate exceptional technical skill, composition, and emotional impact. Their work will be featured in the 2027 Jostens Look Book, a prestigious publication that showcases the very best in yearbook photography and visual storytelling across North America.

“Our visual journalists capture moments of student life and create a historical record of Texas High School,” said Clint Smith, Photography & Online Media Adviser. “These awards are proof that the stories our students capture at THS resonate far beyond our hometown.”

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Award Winners:

First Place

Performance : Leah Crow — “Peak Performance”

Athletes in Action : Mariel Estrada-Galvan — “The Weight of Will”

Second Place

Performance : Annabelle Davis — “It’s-a Me!”

Third Place

Performance : Lillie Orgeron — “Haunted”

Photo Illustration : Annabelle Davis — “Splintered Sorrow”

Athletes in Action : Annie Smith — “T-Ball Scores!”

Fourth Place

Athletes in Action : Annie Smith — “Sand Spray”

Fifth Place

Performance : Annabelle Davis — “Dance, Dance, Dance”

Honorable Mentions

Yaneira Mendoza — “We Did It Bro!”

Yaneira Mendoza — “Return of the Mayan”

Nadia Lopez — “You’re in the Homecoming Court!”

Lillie Orgeron — “Out of the Bunker”

From the intensity of athletic competition to the emotion of live performance and the creativity of staged photo illustration, Texas High School students demonstrated a remarkable ability to capture moments that resonate beyond the frame.

This continued success reflects not only the dedication of the students but also the strength of the school’s yearbook and photography program, which emphasizes storytelling, technical skill, and real-world application.

“Our students continue to raise the bar, and this national recognition is well deserved,” said Ben Renner, Principal. “They have a remarkable ability to capture powerful, authentic moments, and it’s exciting to see their work honored among the very best in the country.”

As these images reach a national audience through the Jostens Look Book, they highlight the powerful stories being told across Texarkana ISD, where students and staff continue to innovate, lead, and excel one photo at a time.