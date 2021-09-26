Texas High’s Homecoming Bacon Fry

Advertisement

Last Friday morning at 6 a.m. THS parents and students continued the tradition of Texas / Arkansas Bacon Fry.

The smell of 120 pounds bacon, 30 dozen eggs, 1200 biscuits, 300 fried chicken legs, cooked by 15 grills permeated the morning air.



This year’s bacon fry is was organized by Susan and Courtney Waldrep, with the help of Waldrep’s Leadership students and Darrah McGuire through the support of Principals O’Bannon and Stahl.

Any residual bacon grease on players’ hands did not negatively impact the outcome of the Homecoming game. Texas High defeated Mt. Pleasant in Friday’s contest: 44-13.

