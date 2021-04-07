Texas Middle School Band Brings Home First Division Ratings & Sweepstakes Trophy

Advertisement

The Texas Middle School Symphonic Band received First Division Ratings, from all six judges, in both Concert and Sight-Reading during the recent UIL Concert & Sight-Reading Contest held in New Boston, TX.

With this success, the band was awarded the prestigious Sweepstakes Trophy.

Members of the band are: Sebastian Aguilar, Zaiden Arnold, Cashay Austin, Acelyn Barefield, Samuel Baumgardner, Madison Beaird, Xavier Briggs, Ivan Calixtro, Asia Camble, Antonio Chavez, Eric Dominguez, Sophia Escobar, Ryan Fuller, Riley Gamble, Justin Gentry, Zayne Givens, Abigail Gold, Kevin Golden, Jazmin Gonzalez, Miyanna Grady, Shuntairra Grundy, Marshall Hackworth, Kylie Hanning, Angel Hatley, Daniel Hawley, Kason Henderson, Emely Hernandez, Itzel Hernandez, Caden Horne, Francisco Jinez, Trace Johnson, Graham Jones, Caleb Lauterbach, Miriam Martinez, Ryker Meadows, Jack Mills, Aidyn Morris, Lessly Moya, Deshaun Norful, Caleb Oswald, Tulsi Patel, Brooke Pearce, Hayden Phelps, Alyssa Reed, Ashlynn Shuman, Maria Silvacruz, Hayden Simon, Frandavion Smith, Kristen Smith, Davin Standridge, Sydney Swift, Ryan Taylor, Peyton Tullos, Hayden Tyree, Kameron Valerio, Cassie Waddell, Haley Waddell, Dominique Ware, Austin Williams, Cayden Williams, Lela Williams.

The TMS Band is under the direction of Kevin Sutton. Assistant Band Directors include: Dillon Davis, Kayla Ogden, Dominique Phillips and Paul Stivitts.